Actress Sherlyn Chopra was seen criticising Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his statements in the famous Shardha murder case. Watch the video to know the full matter.

Shraddha Walker case: Actress Sherlyn Chopra often gets tired of making controversial statements. This time Sherlyn was seen criticising Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his statements in the famous Shraddha Walker murder case. Ashok Gehlot called Shraddha Walker's murder an accident in one of the statements for which Sherlyn Chopra has expressed strong objection. Sherlyn told the media that Shraddha Walker had suffered a terrible injustice. "The barbarism with which Aftab Poonawala has killed her is less to be condemned," the actress added. Let's watch the video to learn more about the situation. Watch video.