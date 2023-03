View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev attended the screening of Kabzaa. The entrepreneur does not shy away from PDA nor does Shriya Saran. Seeing the paps, he hugged her and kissed her. Shriya Saran and Upendra are the main leads of Kabzaa, an actioner. Shriya Saran looked stunning in her white saree. It is easy to see why he is so besotted with his gorgeous wife. But netizens were amused and left some nasty to funny comments... Also Read - Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak ties the knot with Shivaleeka Oberoi in Goa; their dreamy pictures will make you blush [VIEW HERE]

