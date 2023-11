Pan India star Shruti Haasan has created a unique identity for herself in the whole world on the basis of ...

Pan India star Shruti Haasan has created a unique identity for herself in the whole world on the basis of her acting. The actress has many fans not only in the South but also in Bollywood. Along with acting, the actress also remains in the headlines for her personal life and fashion. Recently the actress was spotted at an award function where her look was very good. The actress is looking very beautiful in a black dress. This video of the actress is going viral on social media. For more information please watch the video.