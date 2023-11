Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar make a secret exit together from the Jio Word Plaza event.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar are the most popular alleged lovebirds in the town. Fans are convinced that Shubman will end up getting married to Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter. Last night at the star-studded event of Jio World Plaza hosted by Nita Ambani at NMACC, alleged lovers Sara and Shubman Gill too were spotted, and they were walking together till their car parking, but the moment they saw the paparazzi around them, they both chose to ignore getting clicked together. And this only shows that there is no smoke without fire. Fans say Shubman and Sara are keeping it private until they make it permanent?