Shweta & Palak Tiwari, looked stunning as they were papped at the airport

Shweta & Palak Tiwari, looked stunning as they were papped at the airport.

Video Desk | May 31, 2023 6:55 PM IST

Mother-daughter duo Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari were seen twinning in green outfits at Mumbai airport. Watch the video.