LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023: Shweta Sharda was crowned LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2023 last night. Shweta was crowned by Miss Diva Universe 2022 Divita Rai at the event. Meanwhile, Delhi's Sonal Kukreja was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2023 and Karnataka's Trisha Shetty was crowned Miss Diva 2023 runner-up. In such a situation, many people are curious to know who is Miss Diva Universe Shweta Sharda after all. Let us tell you that Shweta Sharda is only 22 years old and is a resident of Chandigarh. She is an Indian dancer. She was raised by a single mother. She came to Mumbai at a young age to fulfill her dreams. Must watch the video for more information.