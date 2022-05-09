videos

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari’s Mother’s Day celebration has a Greek connection – Must Watch

Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari celebrate Mother's day in a very unique way. Both of them were seen breaking the plates in a resturant. People were amaze to see the video

Satakshi Singh   |    May 9, 2022 9:30 PM IST

Shweta Tiwari And Palak Tiwari: Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari and her daughter Palak Tiwari are often seen in the headlines. People like this mother-daughter pair very much and also keep an eye on the activities of both. Well this time both of them have done something that people are stunned to see. On the occasion of Mother's Day, Shweta Tiwari shared a story on her Instagram in which she is seen breaking plates in a restaurant with daughter Palak Tiwari. After watching this video, people are definitely thinking that why is she doing this, in this video we will tell you why both did this on the happy occasion of Mother's Day. Watch the video to know more.

