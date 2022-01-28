videos

Shweta Tiwari in trouble, MP Home Minister directed Bhopal Police to investigate on her remark, Here are some major controversies of actress

Famous TV actress Shweta Tiwari again in trouble. She went for the promotion of her upcoming web series and she made some wrong remakes. Here are the major controversies of Shweta Tiwari

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 28, 2022 8:41 PM IST

Shweta Tiwari's other big controversies: Famous TV actress Shweta Tiwari made controversial statements in Bhopal. This is not the first time that Shweta Tiwari has made headlines for the wrong reasons. Shweta went to Bhopal on 26 January 2022 with the team for the promotion of her upcoming web series related to fashion. During a conversation with the media, she said- ‘God is taking the size of my bra’. MP Home Minister Doctor Narottam Mishra instructed the police to investigate on her remark and submit a report within 24 hours. Here in this vide we are going to tell you some of the major controversies of Shweta Tiwari.

