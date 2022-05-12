videos

Shweta Tiwari's HOTTEST looks that proves AGE is just a number – Must Watch

Shweta Tiwari's name is included in Bollywood's hottest mom, Shweta has recently shared some pictures in which she is looking hotter than daughter Palak Tiwari.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 12, 2022 4:39 PM IST

Shweta Tiwari Hot: Popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. Shweta Tiwari is the mother of 2 children and it is difficult to guess this from her fit body. Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari continues to create havoc on social media with her hot avatar, but mom Shweta Tiwari is no less in terms of hotness than daughter Palak Tiwari. Shweta has recently shared some pictures of her hot look, which people have been surprised to see. Watch the video to know more.

