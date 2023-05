Rising Star Graces Forbes Asia's 30 Under 30 List ,Watch the video to know more.

Siddhant Chaturvedi is being recognized for his contributions to the film industry. The actor has secured a spot on Forbes Asia's prestigious "30 Under 30" list. The rising star, who comes from a small town, Ballia in Uttar Pradesh has captured the hearts of audiences with his undeniable charm and exceptional acting prowess. Watch the video to know more.