Siddhant Chaturvedi to Arshad Warsi: 5 supporting actors who won over fans with their performances in Bollywood films

5 supporting actors who won over fans with their performances: The Indian audiences are obsessed with the actors of the Bollywood industry and their films. Today we're here to let you know about the underrated supporting actors in the industry. watch the video

5 supporting actors who won over fans with their performances: There are a lot of underrated supporting actors in the Bollywood Industry. They are truly hardworking and devoted to their acting. Every time the credit of the film goes to the actor playing the lead role in the film they are always in the limelight for their performance but there are only a few of us who appreciate the supporting characters in the film. There are a lot of supporting characters who make the film more enthusiastic through their performance and we love to watch them on the big screens. Today in this video we will let you know about the amazing supporting cast who amazed the audience with their performance in the film. Watch this video to learn more.

Written by, Devisha Keshri