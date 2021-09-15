videos

Siddharth Nigam And Abhishek Nigam's Birthday Bash With Jannat Zubair, Ashnoor Kaur And More, Watch Video

Recently, Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam celebrated their birthday. They were joined by celebrities like Ashnoor Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Ashi Singh, Chinki-Minky and many more in their birthday celebrations. Watch video.

Hitesh Malik   |    September 15, 2021 10:43 AM IST

Siddharth Nigam And Abhishek Nigam's Birthday celebrations : Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam, the handsome sibling duo who have been entertaining audience with their charm and amazing acting skills, recently celebrated their birthday. They were joined by celebrities like Ashnoor Kaur, Jannat Zubair, Ashi Singh, Chinki-Minky and many more in their birthday celebrations. The actors are currently seen playing Veer and Shivay on Sony SAB's serial Hero-Gayab Mode On. Watch out this video to have a look on the celebration and who else showed up on the birthday.

