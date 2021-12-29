Siddharth Shukla to Rajiv Kapoor: List of celebrities we lost in 2021 | Watch video

In 2021, many famous Bollywood celebs including legend Dilip Kumar bid farewell to the world. Today we are going to tell you which celebs left us this year.

Celebrities who passed away in 2021 video: In early 2020 it seemed like it was a bad year and took many Bollywood legends with them, but 2021 proved it even more dangerous. In 2021, many famous Bollywood celebs including legend Dilip Kumar bid farewell to the world. The death of some celebs was so shocking that fans were shocked. From social media to TV news, there were reports of the death of these celebs everywhere and this year too has been very bad for the entertainment industry. Today we are going to tell you which celebs left us this year.