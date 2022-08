View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Shershaah couple Sidharth Malhotra and are back in town after their vacation in Dubai. The couple is winning hearts with their twinning game as they get spotted at the airport. While Sid and Kiara are inseparable now the couple wants them to get married ASAP. The entire industry is aware of their love and relationship, however, the couple has maintained their silence and doesn't want to make it official for now. We wonder if they will make an appearance together on 's show Koffee With Karan 7 and announce their relationship there. It will be the happiest day for their fans.