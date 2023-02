Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Wedding was Postponed: The wedding date has changed and the wedding will now take place on February 7. Watch Entertainment videos.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, two of Bollywood's biggest stars, are set to start a new and exciting chapter of their lives together as they tie the knot at the beautiful Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The wedding festivities have already begun with guests arriving at the venue, and the pre-wedding celebrations started with a mehendi ceremony. The couple was initially expected to exchange their vows on February 6, however, reports now suggest that the wedding date has changed and the wedding will now take place on February 7. Watch Entertainment videos.