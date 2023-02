Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to wed in Jaisalmer on Feb 4-5. Wedding preparations are underway, and only close family and friends are expected to attend. Get ready for the wedding of the year!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Wedding: Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will finally tie the knot this weekend at Jaisalmer, according to sources. Despite being rumored to be dating for several years, they have always avoided confirming their relationship. Kiara was recently spotted at Manish Malhotra's residence for a last-minute fitting, while Sidharth flew to Delhi to take care of final wedding preparations. The wedding ceremony will take place at the Suryagarh hotel, a luxurious property in the heart of the Thar Desert, on February 4th and 5th. Only close family and friends from the film industry are expected to attend, similar to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's exclusive desert wedding in 2021. Get ready for the wedding of the year!