Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani: Shershaah couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have finally come to Mumbai after marriage and both have posed fiercely to the media. While the actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a yellow suit, Siddharth looked smart in a plain kurta. The excellent chemistry of the couple was being made on sight. Not only this, both have also given wedding sweets to the media. Let us tell you that Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married a few days ago in Jaisalmer and their wedding photos are still making headlines. Must watch the video for more information.