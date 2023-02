Bollywood's power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot in a royal wedding in Jaisalmer. Check out which other Bollywood couples married in Rajasthan. Watch entertainment videos.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's royal wedding in Jaisalmer: Love is in the air as Bollywood's power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will tie the knot in a royal wedding in Jaisalmer! The pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet are set for February 4th and 5th, followed by the grand nuptials on the 6th. The stunning Suryagarh Palace will play host to the happy couple and their guests. check out which Bollywood couples married in Rajasthan. Watch entertainment videos.