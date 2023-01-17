Sidharth Malhotra birthday bash: Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and more celebrate Mission Majnu actor's big day [Watch Video]

Sidharth Malhotra birthday bash: The young, tall Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has established himself as a great actor and started his career with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Sidharth Malhotra, born on January 16, 1985, started his career as a model at the young age of 18. If we look at all of Sidharth Malhotra's films, they are all fantastic and outstanding. Now Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s most-awaited film, Mission Majnu, is all set for its release. The film will be available on Netflix on January 20, 2023. The most-awaited film, Mission Majnu, is a spy thriller Bollywood film, and south cinema lovers are eagerly awaiting this movie because of Rashmika Mandanna, who played the lead role in this movie. Last night, the actor celebrated his birthday with Bollywood industry friends. Let's check out the videos.