On Sidharth Malhotra's special day, let's dive into some interesting facts about this captivating Bollywood star. Did you know that ...

On Sidharth Malhotra's special day, let's dive into some interesting facts about this captivating Bollywood star. Did you know that before becoming an actor. But that's not all! Sidharth made his acting debut in the film "Student of the Year" and has since impressed us with his performances in movies like "Ek Villain," "Kapoor & Sons," and "Marjaavaan."

Aside from his acting skills, Sidharth is also known for his dedication to fitness. He follows a strict workout routine and maintains a healthy lifestyle, which is why he looks so good.

So, as we celebrate Sidharth Malhotra's birthday, let's appreciate his talent, charm, and the positive impact he's making in the world of Bollywood.