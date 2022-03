View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Sidharth Malhotra and are said to be a couple and their spottings together add fuel to the fire. At the recently held, Hello Hall of Fame Awards 2022, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani caught everyone's attention as they marked their exit together. Sidharth's gesture for Kiara won everyone's hearts. The Shershaad actor ensured her safety by waiting until she got into the car. Fans could not stop gushing about the two stars and started calling them 'perfect jodi'. Many of the fans praised Sidharth Malhotra for being a thorough gentleman. Kiara looked sizzling hot in a yellow maxi dress while Sidharth kept in classy in a suit. Watch the video above.