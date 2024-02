Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra snapped at the airport with his wife Kiara Advani. The duo looks great together.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and actress Kiara Advani are one of the most loved couples of the industry. Both are often seen together at events. Recently Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted together at the airport. The airport look of both of them was worth seeing. Let us tell you that both of them have recently celebrated their anniversary. Sidharth and Kiara got married after dating each other for a long time. Their marriage made a lot of headlines. Sidharth and Kiara have created a distinct identity for themselves in the industry in a very short time with their strong acting. The couple is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing their photos and videos. Both are often spotted spending quality time. Fans are also curious about every piece of news related to the two. Don't forget to tell us how you liked Sidharth and Kiara's airport look. For more information, please watch the video.