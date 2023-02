View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

and are all set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer. The couple has booked the Suryagarh palace as their wedding destination. Since yesterday, Jaisalmer airport has become a celebrity runway. Many top celebs have reached Jaisalmer to be make their presence felt. Reportedly, even the Ambani family has touched down Jaisalmer to attend the big Bollywood Shaadi. Kiara and Isha Ambani are said to be friends since school. Earlier, a video of Akash Ambani's car reaching private airport in Mumbai had hit social media. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding guests in for a surprise; couple treats family and friends to a carnival before the festivities begin [EXCLUSIVE]