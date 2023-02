Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are soon to be married and the actor is looking for a special home for the couple to live in. Check the all details of the dream house. Watch Entertainment videos.

Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Wedding: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are soon to be married and the actor is reportedly looking for a special home for the couple to live in. According to sources, Sidharth is searching for a sea-facing property that resembles his Bandra residence, which offers an unobstructed view of the Arabian Sea. The actor has reportedly viewed several properties, one of which is estimated to cost a staggering 70 crore rupees. However, nothing has been finalized yet and Sidharth is expected to view the shortlisted houses again before making a decision.