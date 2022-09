View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill Fanpage ? (@shehnaazgillfb)

Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: And just like that, it's one year since the untimely death of Bigg Boss 13 star that left everyone shocked. Today, as his family, friends and fans remember him, there is a video from Bigg Boss 15 that is going viral right now. Here, Shehnaaz Gill is talking to and as they fondly remember Sid, she says, "Winners toh bahut hue aur aage bhi honge like King toh ek he tha na, Sidharth". The video is laced with the beautiful moments between SidNaaz inside the house where they went from being co-contestants to friends to lovers. This video will truly bring back all the memories of the good old days and make your heart miss Sidharth Shukla a little more. But will reinstate your belief that there was no one and can be no one like SidNaaz. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: Devoleena Bhattacharjee fondly remembers the Bigg Boss 13 star, 'I smile thinking about how he...'