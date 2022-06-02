videos

Sidhu Moose Wala leaves behind property worth crores; know the net worth of the late singer

The entire nation is in shock due to the sudden death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. From fans to Bollywood celebrities, all have been expressing their grief over the death of Sidhu Moose Wala and are paying tribute to him in different ways.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 2, 2022 7:00 AM IST

Sidhu Moose Wala Net Worth: The entire nation is in shock due to the sudden death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. From the music video of the singer to his last video, everything is going viral on social media. Sidhu is not with us right now, but through his songs, he will always be immortal and will be remembered. Sidhu had achieved a position on the strength of his ability and hard work and he also made a luxurious life. Sidhu was very fond of expensive vehicles, not only this, you will be surprised to know about his house, and net worth as well. In today's video, we are going to tell you about Singer Sidhu's car collection and net worth. Check out the video for more information.

