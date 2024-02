Fans and followers of Sidhu Moosewala have taken to their accounts to express their happiness and shower the family with love.

Sidhu Moosewala's parents are overjoyed as they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy in March. The news has spread like wildfire on the internet, and netizens are buzzing with excitement. Social media platforms are abuzz with congratulatory messages and well wishes for the growing family. Fans and followers of Sidhu Moosewala have taken to their accounts to express their happiness and shower the family with love.

Sidhu Moosewala, also known as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was a popular Punjabi singer, lyricist, and actor. He was born on June 11, 1993, in the village of Moosa in the Mansa district of Punjab, India. Sidhu Moosewala gained immense popularity for his unique style and powerful vocals in Punjabi music. Some of his famous songs include "So High," "Warning Shots," and "Dollar." He has also acted in Punjabi movies like "Teri Meri Jodi" and "Yes I Am Student." Sidhu Moosewala has a huge fan following. Watch the video to know more.