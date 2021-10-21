SidNaaz Much Awaited Song 'Habit' Finally Launched On YouTube Fans Remembering Sidharth Shukla | Goes Viral

The last song of Sidnaaz has been launched a day before the scheduled launch. Fans are not just remembering Sidharth Shukla with teary eyes, they are also motivating Shehnaaz to stay strong. Have a look at the video.
SidNaaz Song Habit: After a long wait, finally the last song of Sidnaaz has been launched a day before the scheduled launch. In the song "Habit", the late actor Siddharth Shukla and Katrina Kaif of Punjab, Shehnaaz Gill are coming together once again. Fans are not just remembering Sidharth Shukla with teary eyes, they are also motivating Shehnaaz to stay strong. Have a look at the video.