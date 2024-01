Singer Indeep Bakshi's name is included in the list of good singers of the industry. Indeep's song Saturday Saturday with ...

Singer Indeep Bakshi's name is included in the list of good singers of the industry. Indeep's song Saturday Saturday with Badshah had made a lot of headlines. This song is still one of the favorite songs of many people. For some time now, a fight has been seen between Indeep Bakshi and Badshah. Controversy is raging over the song 'Kala Chashma'. Recently, in a special conversation, Singer Indeep Bakshi shared many things related to his personal life. He has shared many things including his net worth, age. Singer Indeep Bakshi considers rapper Honey Singh as his idol. He has also shared many things about Badshah and Honey Singh. For more information please