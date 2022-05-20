videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Urfi Javed trolled and complimented at the same time; ‘Galiyan kha rahi hai lekin dressing jo karna hai wo karna hai,’ say fans – watch video

Videos

Vicky Kaushal- Katrina Kaif wedding: Kanika Kapoor arrives for the shaadi; netizens troll her, ‘Pichle baar corona laai thi, abhi omicron na le aye’

Singer Kanika Kapoor ties the knot with Gautam in London; watch wedding video

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor ties the knot with Gautam in London, the couple's wedding video is out now. Watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 20, 2022 11:52 PM IST

Kanika Kapoor Wedding Video Out: Bollywood's famous singer Kanika Kapoor has tied the knot today, Kanika Kapoor got married in London and the video of her marriage entry to Jaimala is going viral on social media. Kanika Kapoor is looking very beautiful in the wedding dress. We have brought the complete video of Kanika and Gautam's wedding for you. Meet Bros also attended Kanika Kapoor's wedding. You will be happy to see the video of Kanika Kapoor coming to the stage in marriage to her wedding rituals. The couple has started receiving congratulations from Bollywood celebrities. For more information please watch the video. We are also wishing them a very happy married life.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all