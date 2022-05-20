Singer Kanika Kapoor ties the knot with Gautam in London; watch wedding video

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor ties the knot with Gautam in London, the couple's wedding video is out now. Watch the video to know more.

Kanika Kapoor Wedding Video Out: Bollywood's famous singer Kanika Kapoor has tied the knot today, Kanika Kapoor got married in London and the video of her marriage entry to Jaimala is going viral on social media. Kanika Kapoor is looking very beautiful in the wedding dress. We have brought the complete video of Kanika and Gautam's wedding for you. Meet Bros also attended Kanika Kapoor's wedding. You will be happy to see the video of Kanika Kapoor coming to the stage in marriage to her wedding rituals. The couple has started receiving congratulations from Bollywood celebrities. For more information please watch the video. We are also wishing them a very happy married life.