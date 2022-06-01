videos

Watch Next

Videos

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan beats his own film record; know the box office earnings of his films

Videos

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs who HIKED their fees post success of their movies

Videos

Nora Fatehi looks red carpet ready as she steps out in a blue velvet side-slit gown – Watch

Videos

Laal Singh Chaddha: Here's what is common between Aamir Khan's latest film and his earlier releases

Singer KK passes away at 53: PM Narendra Modi to Bollywood celebrities mourn loss of the celebrated singer – Deets Inside

Bollywood's renowned singer KK aka KrishnaKumar Kannath passes away at 53. The whole country is saddened by this sad news. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his grief over the demise of the singer. Watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 1, 2022 11:54 AM IST

Singer KK Passes Away at 53: Famous Bollywood playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK passed away at the age of 53. Let us tell you that KK had gone to Kolkata for a two-day concert, his health started deteriorating during the same show. Reportedly, the singer complained of ill health during the interval, though performed till the end of the show. After the concert was over, he was taken to the hotel where his health worsened. He passes away before reaching the hospital. Let us tell you that KK has given many hit songs to the industry. The whole country is saddened by this sad news. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his grief over the demise of the singer. Watch the video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all