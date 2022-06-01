Singer KK passes away: His last on stage performance will break you into pieces – Watch Viral Video

Fans to celebrities everyone is mourning the death of Bollywood's famous singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, watch the viral video of his last stage performance.

KK Last On Stage Performance Video: The whole world is mourning the death of Bollywood's famous singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, everyone from fans to celebrities is paying tribute to the singer in their own way and expressing their grief over this incident. Let us tell you that singer Krishnakumar Kunnath died in Kolkata, he had reached Kolkata for his concert, it is being told that his health started deteriorating from the stage itself, after finishing the performance, he was taken to the hotel where his health deteriorated, and he passed away. Let us tell you that the fans are making the video of his last stage performance viral on social media. Check out the video for more information.