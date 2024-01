Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal has recently released her bhajan 'Jai Shri Ram' and the song is being liked a lot ...

Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal has recently released her bhajan 'Jai Shri Ram' and the song is being liked a lot by the people. These days the whole country is excited about Ram Temple and is engaged in contributing in every way. Singer Palak told that his intention of singing this bhajan was not to get reaction from people. She said that in our house, after waking up in the morning, we do not say good morning but 'Ram Ram'. Not only this, she also said that she is a devotee of Ram ji and has been singing these bhajans for a long time. Not only this, she has also expressed his happiness about the Ram temple. Not just Palak, many Bollywood actors will reach Ayodhya for Ram temple on 22 January. For more information please watch the video