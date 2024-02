Singer Rashmeet Kaur makes surprising revelation about Munawar Faruqui's true personality. Watch the video to know more.

In an exclusive interview, singer Rashmeet Kaur delves into the off-screen persona of Munawar Faruqui, providing a glimpse into the man behind the mic. Describing him as a calm and genuine individual, Kaur highlights Faruqui's down-to-earth nature and warm demeanor that has left a lasting impression on those who have interacted with him. Kaur's insights shed light on the lesser-known side of the comedian, showcasing his humility and authenticity. Despite his on-stage wit and humor, Faruqui's off-screen personality reveals a gem of a person who values kindness and connection. Kaur's words paint a picture of a man who remains grounded and approachable despite his rising fame in the entertainment industry.