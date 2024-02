Rashmeet's true impact lies in her original compositions that have touched millions of hearts worldwide. Watch the exclusive interview to know more information.

Rashmeet Kaur, a versatile singer-songwriter, stands out as one of the country's most talented musical artists. Her exceptional ability to blend with various genres and create globally appealing music sets her apart. While she has achieved success as a Bollywood playback singer, Rashmeet's true impact lies in her original compositions that have touched millions of hearts worldwide. As a cultural icon, she continues to captivate audiences with her unique musicality and heartfelt performances. Her most popular Bollywood songs include Thumkeshwari from the movie Bhediya, Naidyon Paar from Roohi, Janiye from Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Dil Hai Ranjhana from Tejas, Sadke Sadke from the movie Dhak Dhak and many more. She is the voice of the song “Taqdeer” on Coke Studio Bharat 2023. The song was later synced on Star Sports alongside the Indian Premier League (IPL). Her most peppy song “Jadi Buti ''which is a collaboration with Nucleya for a Jamaican-American trio called Major Lazer for their album “Music Is the Weapon” which was later grammy nominated.Her song “Bajre Da Sitta” went on to become the Most Viral Song on Instagram in 2020. Rashmeet’s voice has been a part of the soundtrack of the most popular OTT shows including Jee Karda (title track), Four More Shots, Made in Heaven amongst others. Rashmeet Kaur is the celebrity contestant on Fear Factor:Khatron Ke Khiladi in 2023.