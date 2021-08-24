videos

Shalmali Kholgade On Independent Music In India And More : Watch This Exclusive Interview !

Singing sensation Shalmali Kholgade in an exclusive interview with Bollywood life opens up about her thoughts on indie music, independent artists and diversity in music. Watch video to know more.

Hitesh Malik   |    August 24, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Exclusive interview of Shalmali Kholgade : Singer Shalmali Kholgade who made a splendid debut in Bollywood with the song Pareshan in 2012 has lend her voice in various films starring Jaqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, and Anushka Sharma. She has sung a whole lot of bunch of songs in Bollywood and is now inclined towards making her own English independent music. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood life, she talked about her new venture of producing, composing and writing English music. She also shared her thoughts on what it means to be an independent artist. Let's watch this video to know more.

