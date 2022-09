Eisha Singh made her Bollywood debut with Middle Class Love which was released on 16th September 2022. Here's what the actress has to say about her journey from TV to Bollywood.

Eisha Singh, who has been a part of shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Sirf Tum, made her Bollywood debut with the film Middle Class Love. The film was released on 16th September 2022, and recently in an interview, she spoke about how different the TV and film industry is, and she also spoke about her journey from television to Bollywood. The actress gave credit to the audience for showering love on her. Watch the video to know more…