Akshay Kumar Sky Force: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar surprised his fans on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti as he announced his next film titled 'Sky Force'. The actor posted a brief clip on his Instagram and informed his fans that the film will be released next year. Sky Force is an untold true story that captures the bravery, emotion, the patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India’s first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan. The film will also feature Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in important roles. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani. On the work front Akshay will be seen in several movies in the next few months including the upcoming survival drama Mission Raniganj.