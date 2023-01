Tripti Dimri the Qala girl, Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala, Darlings performer Vijay Varma, and others did a great job in terms of acting. Let's watch in this video some underrated stars who we wish to watch more of in 2023. Watch entertainment videos.

Underrated artists who we wish to see more: Fans always wanted to watch the movies of their favourite superstars. Fans have always been waiting for or appreciating only superstars movies in every era. However, the film industry has changed since the COVID lockdown; audiences now want to see new faces and new talent in the industry. Last year in 2022, many new faces launched in the movies or on web series. Tripti Dimri the Qala girl, Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala, Darlings performer Vijay Varma, and others did a great job in terms of acting. They gave extraordinary performances. Let's watch in this video some underrated stars whom we wish to watch more of in 2023. Watch entertainment videos.