Soha Ali Khan converted her living area into a home-built gym. She is always active on social media and has shared her workout videos with her fans to inspire them. Let's check out her fitness routine. Watch Video.



Soha Ali Khan Birthday: Rang De Basanti actress Soha Ali Khan has been giving us fitness goals during the festive season. Soha converted her living area into a home-built gym. She is always active on social media and has shared her workout videos with her fans to inspire them. We have seen Soha do some intense workouts and yoga. She makes sure not to miss even one day of her exercise. She starts her day with squat exercises. Soha Ali is doing a full-body workout by balancing her body on one leg. Today the actress is celebrating her birthday, and on this occasion, we are sharing her fitness routine. Let's check out her intense workout routine. Watch Video.