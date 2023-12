Sohail Khan's birthday was a star-studded affair filled with love, laughter, and cherished family moments. The celebration brought together the ...

Sohail Khan's birthday was a star-studded affair filled with love, laughter, and cherished family moments. The celebration brought together the close-knit Khan family, including Arpita-Aayush Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, and many other beloved family members. The birthday bash was a true reflection of the strong bond shared by the Khan clan. Everyone came together to make Sohail's special day unforgettable. The venue was adorned with vibrant decorations, creating a festive atmosphere that perfectly complemented the joyous occasion. Arpita-Aayush Sharma, known for their warmth and affection, showered Sohail with heartfelt wishes and made sure he felt loved and appreciated. Arbaaz Khan, the doting brother, added his own touch of charm to the celebration, making it a memorable affair. Sohail Khan's birthday celebration was a testament to the strong family ties and the importance of cherishing these precious moments together. It was a night to remember, filled with love, laughter, and the warmth of family.