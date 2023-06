From being unable to run on the treadmill to shedding 30kgs, know about Sonakshi Sinha's transformation journey.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is celebrating her birthday today, has been a part of the Hindi film industry for a long time now. She is the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. The diva made her acting debut in 2010 with the film Dabangg, for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Over the years, she has inspired many with her drastic weight transformation. Watch this video to know about Sonakshi Sinha's transformation journey.