Double XL: Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to bring a story of two PLUS SIZE women on the big screen

Bhuj: The Pride Of India trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha starrer gives you goosebumps with its action-packed patriotic moments

Bhuj teaser: ‘Mere marne ka maatam mat karna, maine khud yeh shahadat chuni hai,’ Ajay Devgn looks promising as IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik

Happy birthday, Sonakshi Sinha: From Arjun Kapoor to Aditya Shroff, a look at Sonakshi Sinha’s alleged boyfriends

Sonakshi Sinha To Jaqueline Fernandez: Bollywood stars who are indulged in legal cases - Watch

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have been landed into legal troubles. In this video, we will be telling you about those Bollywood stars who were caught in legal tangles and the reason for the same. Watch video

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 7, 2022 6:47 PM IST

Bollywood celebrities who are caught in legal troubles: There are a few Bollywood Stars who are currently going through legal troubles. Recently, actress Sonakshi Sinha landed into a legal trouble. Reportedly, she skipped an event in Delhi for which she had charged Rs. 37 lakhs in advance following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against her. Well, Sonakshi isn't the only celebrity who has landed in a legal trouble. In this video, we will be telling you about those Bollywood stars who were caught in legal tangles and the reason for the same. Watch video

