Popular Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has now turned author with her debut novel titled ‘Zeba: An Accidental Superhero’. Set in a fantasy land with its own geo- and socio-political spin. The actress also took to social media to share some glimpses from the book launch Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha and Sonali Bendre. It must have been an absolutely glamorous affair. Huma Qureshi's book launch was a star-studded event, with B-town divas gracing the occasion in their signature style. Sonakshi Sinha, known for her fashion-forward choices, surely turned heads with her stunning ensemble. And Sonali Bendre, always elegant and graceful, must have added a touch of class to the event. It's incredible to see these talented actresses come together to support Huma Qureshi and her book.