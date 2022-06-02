videos

Sonakshi Sinha Birthday: Here are top controversies of the Dabangg actress that made it to the headlines

Sonakshi Sinha To Jaqueline Fernandez: Bollywood stars who are indulged in legal cases - Watch

Double XL: Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha are all set to bring a story of two PLUS SIZE women on the big screen

Bhuj: The Pride Of India trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha starrer gives you goosebumps with its action-packed patriotic moments

Sonakshi Sinha's HOTTEST beach and bikini looks will you drooling – Must Watch

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha turns 35 today, and on this special occasion have a look at her beach and bikini looks. Happy Birthday, Sonakshi Sinha. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 2, 2022 4:58 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha Bikini Looks: Who does not know Bollywood's Dabangg Girl Sonakshi Sinha today, not only as of the daughter of actor Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha has made a different identity in Bollywood with her hit films. This actress, who started her career with the film Dabangg, surprised her fans not only with acting but also with singing. Sonakshi Sinha is very active on social media and her fans showed a lot of love for her every post. The social media of the actress clearly shows that she is a water baby. The actress turns 35 today and on this special occasion, we bring you some of her bikinis looks. Watch the video now.

