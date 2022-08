Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy. After Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor also shared this news on Instagram. Watch the full video.

Sonam Kapoor was blessed with a baby boy: Sonam Kapoor was pregnant, we all knew, and now she gave us good news today. Yes! Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy. Sonam Kapoor shared this beautiful news on social media and Instagram, saying that the couple welcomed a baby boy on Saturday, i.e., August 20th, 2022. She shared a post with Bob Marley's song 'Three Little Brids' and a blue heart emoji. After Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor also shared this news on Instagram. A very warm congratulations to the new mom and papa. To learn more about it, watch the full video.