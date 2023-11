Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor often remains in the headlines due to her personal and professional life. Recently, the actress was ...

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor often remains in the headlines due to her personal and professional life. Recently, the actress was seen organizing a grand party with her husband Anand Ahuja for footballer David Beckham. The actress wore a red saree for the party in which she was looking very beautiful. Let us tell you that many people had come to attend the party. Many people including Anil Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor attended the party in full grace.