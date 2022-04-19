Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in a black-sheer kaftan; shows off her baby bump in the latest photoshoot – Watch

videos

Pratibha Katariya   |    April 19, 2022 4:02 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor Shows Off Baby Bump: Ever since Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor reported her pregnancy, her maternity fashion has been making headlines these days. However, even if it is that after getting pregnant, Sonam is picking up such clothes for herself, which not only requires a lot of confidence and courage to carry, but it is also not easy to accept the changes in the body during pregnancy. Sonam Kapoor Shows Off Baby Bump in her latest pregnancy shoot. She was Stunning in a black-sheer kaftan. let's watch the video to see her latest hot photoshoot.

