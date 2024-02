Sonam Kapoor knows how to make a fashion statement and this time was no exception.

Sonam Kapoor recently turned heads as she stepped out in a stunning royal red Indian outfit. Netizens couldn't help but shower her with compliments, calling her the ultimate "Style queen".!In the captivating photos that surfaced online, Sonam exuded elegance and grace in her traditional attire. The vibrant red color perfectly complemented her beauty, and the intricate detailing added a touch of regality to her look. From the exquisite embroidery to the flowing silhouette, every element of her outfit showcased her impeccable sense of style. As always, Sonam Kapoor knows how to make a fashion statement, and this time was no exception. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike were in awe of her choice of attire, praising her for effortlessly carrying off the royal red outfit with panache.