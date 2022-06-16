Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Check out aesthetic décor, guests, food menu and more details

Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Sonam Kapoor faulted her baby bump at her baby shower day and she was looking very happy and beautiful in pink color dress. Watch the video to know inside detail.

Sonam Kapoor's baby shower: Ever since Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy, she has been giving major maternity fashion goals to mommies-to-be across the country. The fashionista had recently stunned everyone with her gorgeous maternity shoot in which she was seen wearing a stunning off-white satin outfit created by renowned designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She paired the dress with golden earrings. Sonam Kapoor mentioned the stories on her Instagram as well. This appears to be a very happy and beautiful baby. We are all very excited about Sonam Kapoor's baby.